High Court injunction filed to stop Loafers Lodge demolition

Barriers have been placed around Loafers Lodge, the scene of a fatal fire that killed five men in Newtown in May.

Lawyers have filed an injunction with the High Court to stop the demolition of Loafers Lodge, where five men were killed in a fire, so surviving residents can look into getting their possessions back.

Community Law lawyer Laura Drew confirmed the injunction was filed on Friday morning asking the court to rule that residents should be given time to look at whether their possessions were recoverable or not. She did not know when a judge would rule on the injunction.

The injunction was filed on behalf of two former residents of the Newtown lodge but Community Law was in talks with six people who had lived there. If successful, the injunction would mean all residents could look into getting their gear back.

The Newtown lodge was allegedly set fire to in mid-May killing five men who called it home. In the aftermath, stunned survivors – some who had to escape the fire out of high windows – talked of leaving treasured photos, immigration documents, clothes, computers and other possessions inside.

"There's photos, there's my clothes,” former resident Alan Potter said this week. “All my worldly possessions are in there, everything.

"All my photos from being a kid, to my four children and my grandchildren. And they're saying they're going to trash them all."

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Alan Potter, 76, who lived at Loafers Lodge for six years is sad he can't get his personal belongings back despite saying they were "untouched" in the fire and response.

Property manager Marie Murphy this week said the council had yellow-stickered the building and advised it didn't want anything removed due to the risk of asbestos contamination.

“It's a matter of health and safety, the council would say no. They've advised us the contamination in the building is quite dangerous."

Firefighters and police moving through the building had "compounded the problem".

Murphy said she had been in contact with most of the tenants explaining the "terrible situation".

"A lot of people have lost irreplaceable stuff. That is very sad and I do feel sorry for them."

She said she had volunteered to "go in, put on my hazmat suit" to retrieve irreplaceable items but was told no.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the site was now back in the hands of its owner.

"The council does not have the power to issue directions about the recovery of items inside the building. However, we fully understand why residents will be upset that their property cannot be returned," he said.

"This is an obviously difficult situation."

A 48-year-old man has been charged with five counts of murder and two counts of arson.