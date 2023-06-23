Loafers Lodge former tenants' obtain court orders in bid to save belongings

Barriers have been placed around Loafers Lodge, the scene of a fatal fire that killed five men in Newtown in May.

Court orders have been agreed to investigate saving the belongings of former tenants of the fire damaged Loafers Lodge in Wellington, where five men were killed in what is alleged to have been an arson.

Lawyers for two former tenants, on behalf of themselves and others, asked on Friday for a High Court injunction when it was feared the building was about to be demolished, with their belongings still inside.

They had been told their belongings couldn’t be saved.

After talks on Friday a judge agreed to formalise an agreement between the tenants and the two lodge companies.

Investigators working for the tenants can access the building next week to assess asbestos contamination and the prospect of recovering former tenants’ possessions, it was agreed.

The two lodge companies, Loafers Lodge Limited and Rehslew Investments, agreed to ensure nothing happened in the building unless it was necessary to prevent further deterioration that would cause an imminent health and safety risk.

They also agreed to take reasonable steps to avoid further damage to the former tenants’ property, and update the tenants’ lawyer daily on the work to be done on the building the next day.

The case may return to court in a week, if necessary.

The Wellington Community Law Centre was acting directly for two former residents, but was in talks with six people who had lived there. If the court action succeeded it was thought it would apply to all tenants trying to get their gear back.

The Newtown lodge was allegedly set on fire in mid-May killing five men who called it home. In the aftermath, stunned survivors – some who had escaped from high windows – talked of leaving treasured photos, immigration documents, clothes, computers and other possessions inside.

"There's photos, there's my clothes,” former resident Alan Potter said this week. “All my worldly possessions are in there, everything.

"All my photos from being a kid, to my four children and my grandchildren. And they're saying they're going to trash them all."

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Alan Potter, 76, who lived at Loafers Lodge for six years is sad he can't get his personal belongings back despite saying they were "untouched" in the fire and response.

Property manager Marie Murphy this week said the council had yellow-stickered the building and advised it didn't want anything removed due to the risk of asbestos contamination.

“It's a matter of health and safety, the council would say no. They've advised us the contamination in the building is quite dangerous."

Firefighters and police moving through the building had "compounded the problem".

Murphy said she had been in contact with most of the tenants explaining the "terrible situation".

"A lot of people have lost irreplaceable stuff. That is very sad and I do feel sorry for them."

She said she had volunteered to "go in, put on my hazmat suit" to retrieve irreplaceable items but was told no.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the site was now back in the hands of its owner.

"The council does not have the power to issue directions about the recovery of items inside the building. However, we fully understand why residents will be upset that their property cannot be returned," he said.

"This is an obviously difficult situation."

A 48-year-old man has been charged with five counts of murder and two counts of arson.