List of 25 buildings identified in Loafers Lodge review released

Following the tragic Loafers Lodge fire 25 buildings were identified as being of similar risk. That list has now been released. (File photo)

The list of 25 buildings identified by the Wellington City Council as having a similar risk profile to Loafers Lodge can now be revealed.

In the wake of the tragic fire at the hostel, which killed five men on May 16, Mayor Tory Whanau​​ ordered a review of similar high density accommodation providers at risk.

The list, compiled by council’s Building Consents and Compliance team, focused on multi-level, higher-density buildings of greater than two storeys which provide commercial accommodation options.

However, the list was not initially released with council saying the building owners and then tenants needed to be notified first.

Council chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts​ said via a statement that the building owners had had enough time to inform their tenants and residents, so the list could be released.

The review identified 25 buildings that fitted the criteria of which 21 have a current building warrant of fitness.

One had historically not had a warrant and three without current warrants had been issued ‘notices to fix’ by council.

Council could not immediately provide an estimate of the number of people residing in the buildings, but Stuff understands this figure is likely above 1000.

Hodgetts said it was important to note that the buildings were not on the list because of an identified safety risk for tenants and residents, and that any suggestion of that would be misleading.

“We urge people to act respectfully and responsibly with this information. We are carrying out on-site audits of 24 of the buildings and we will also arrange a proactive meeting with owners of the building that has not historically had a BWoF to ensure they are aware of any obligations to maintain such essential safety features as clear exits."

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Mayor Tory Whanau, pictured at the scene of the Loafers Lodge fire, ordered the review in the aftermath of the tragedy. (File photo)

Sixteen of the building audits had been completed so far with staff reporting no significant problems and high levels of co-operation from the building owners, their agents, and experts.

One of those buildings on the list, AC International House on Ghuznee St, had a “large fire” earlier this year in January.

Damage to the building, which formerly housed international students but was then being used for emergency accommodation, was described as “quite extensive” though everyone was accounted for.

Adam Cunningham, managing director of Trek Global Backpackers – another building on the list - said Loafers Lodge was a “terrible situation” and “all building owners and tenants should be extremely pro-active”.

Hodgetts said the Loafers Lodge fire was a terrible tragedy.

“Our thoughts remain with those who lost their lives, those who were injured and whanau who lost loved ones.”

STUFF As days turn to weeks and months from the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, many questions remain.

He said the council was exploring ways to gain a better understanding of the extent and location of this type of residential accommodation across the city, working with partner agencies to develop a “city-wide approach”

“This would allow a partnership approach in identifying and resolving issues as well as assisting in prioritising the highest-risk properties for on-site audits and in achieving MBIE’s recommended 20-33% of building stock receiving a BWoF audit each year.”

Loafers Lodge, built in the early 1970s as a commercial building, was converted to accommodation in 2006. It had 94 bedrooms in the four-storey building, with shared kitchens and common areas on every accommodation floor and had the capacity to house 112 people.

It did not have sprinklers but was not required to. The lodge was inspected and issued a building warrant of fitness in March, the council earlier confirmed.

A group of displaced residents have now filed an injunction in the High Court at Wellington, trying to stop its demolition so surviving residents can look into getting their possessions back.