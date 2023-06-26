Wellington Water stands firm against Chinese embassy security fears

Wellington Water is refusing to shift one of the city's main sewage pipe, which was causing security fears for a planned Chinese embassy, but has made a significant concession.

After previously saying the 1890s pipe – which carries a large amount of Wellington's sewage from the city to Moa Point – was brittle and building near it was “highly risky”, Wellington Water said it was possible for an embassy to be built over it on Tasman St, in the suburb of Mount Cook.

The Chinese Embassy had security concerns and asked the council to divert the “interceptor” pipe, which runs directly beneath its planned new planned embassy because it was concerned people could access the site from below.

Wellington City councillor Nicola Young last week asked council staff for an update on the embassy. She was told resource consent was approved in 2018 then, in April 2023, was granted an extension, meaning it had until April 2028 to be built.

“Wellington Water will not contemplate relocation of the interceptor that crosses the site,” the email said. But there was a “build over” provision that meant the pipe could be built on top of, if it was accommodated into the design.

Wellington Water network strategy and planning group manager Julie Alexander said the embassy had not formally asked the council to relocate or build over the pipe. She understood the embassy was working with engineers and architects on a plan.

Rules allowed for the pipe to be built over but this “conflict” should be avoided if possible.

“If it cannot then the affected asset may be moved at the developer’s expense, subject to an acceptable technical solution being accepted.” There was no reason for Wellington Water or the council to reroute the pipe, she said.

A 2022 email highlighted serious concerns: The pipe was in a reasonable condition but was built from brick in the 1890s, thought to be just 600mm form the surface, “and should be considered brittle and fragile”.

“Any heavy construction equipment should avoid the alignment above and close to the asset as it may not be capable of withstanding those loads.”

Wellington Water A Wellington Water staff member standing inside the Interceptor, the capital's largest sewage pipe.

The sender and recipient of the email was redacted but it was released by Wellington Water under the Local Government and Official Information and Meetings Act.

Young on Sunday said locals had been frustrated with the “wasteland” for years. Foodstuffs had planned a supermarket at the site and in 2008 demolished the 97-year-old Boys and Girls Institute indoor swimming pool building there.

The embassy bought the site near the Basin Reserve in 2019 and demolished two Edwardian Australian terrace houses.

“I know many would have preferred housing, but the land was bought by the Chinese Government for a new embassy compound – that’s much better than derelict land,” Young said.

Wellington Water, in an emailed statement on Sunday, could not immediately say how prone the pipe was to imminent failure, but said that it was confirmed in the past year that a fibreglass liner was installed in that section in 1999.

The Chinese Embassy has been approached for comment.