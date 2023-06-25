Homicide investigation launched following 'unexplained' sudden death

A homicide investigation has been launched following an ‘unexpected’ sudden death in Te Whiti.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead outside an address just 20 minutes east of Masterton.

At 9am on Sunday police were called to the address on Te Kopi Rd in Te Whiti where police said they will remain for “a number of days”.

A police spokesperson said they are speaking with three people in relation to the incident.

“Further updates will be provided as the investigation allows,” they said and the Te Kopi Rd is closed while police investigate.

Police would like anyone with information that may assist them with inquiries to contact Police via 105 quoting the event number P055115804.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.