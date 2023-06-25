Black smoke a sign of progress from container ship stuck in Wellington

A tall plume of black smoke over Wellington harbour on Sunday morning was a sign of action aboard stricken container ship the Shiling.

Wellington harbour master Grant Nalder said the plume was due to the running of the boilers to warm up the fuel on the ship ahead of engine testing.

The 66,000-tonne container ship has had a rough tour through the capital after first arriving in April and losing power near the harbour heads and drifting perilously close to a shallow harbour shoal.

It was then cleared to leave and had a power and steering failure off Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island, triggering a large rescue operation from air and sea.

It was towed back to Wellington earlier in May.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post The Shiling container was towed back to Wellington after triggering a large emergency call-out when it failed off Farewell Spit.

Maritime NZ has issued a detention notice on the vessel meaning it cannot leave the capital until conditions are satisfied.