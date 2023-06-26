'Anguish and anger': Victoria University council urged to push for reform over cuts

Students Against Cuts protesters at the Victoria University council meeting where there was discussion of the 230 jobs on the line.

In the wake of news that 230 roles at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington had been identified for redundancy, the university council has been urged to lobby the Government for a sector-wide review.

Students protesting the proposed cuts lined the Hunter Building where the university council was meeting on Monday morning, to discuss the findings of a recent review as the university works to overcome a more than $33 million deficit.

Chancellor John Allen​ told those in attendance, the university didn’t want to be in the position of cutting out human capability, but it had to do something to ensure the future of the institution.

“We can’t sit on our hands in the hope the Government will do something,” he said.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Up to 230 jobs and eight programmes are set to be cut in their entirety at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington.

His report noted Victoria was not alone in the financial challenges it faced.

Allen praised students’ engagement with, and activism around, the issues, saying “it is exactly what we would expect from students at this university”.

“The stakes are high for our country and future generations of students.”

Chief financial officer Les Montgomery​ updated the council on the university's financial situation, with the deficit now at $34m driven both by a reduction in student numbers and funding increases below inflation.

Vice-chancellor Nic Smith​ said the university had attempted to balance financial performance and student numbers now with future projections. There were no easy options.

“What is proposed in this document will make the university financial sustainable, but I have no doubt society will be poorer as a result.”

Elected staff representative Professor Richard Arnold said they accepted the financial situation of the university and that all paths to prevent redundancies had been explored. Asset sales were no path to future sustainability, he said.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Vice-chancellor Nic Smith says there are no easy options for the university to address its financial situation.

Arnold said they regretted the confusion felt by some about the decision and any staff feeling undervalued as part of the review.

Some of this may yet be put right, through the consultation process, he said.

The “anguish and anger” felt by staff led to a demand for accountability and Arnold called on the council to examine its own role in the management that had led to the current situation.

Dougal McNeill, the Tertiary Education Union branch president at the university, said he saw a “clear alternative to the cuts”, that being the Government’s “urgent intervention”.

“I don’t accept these cuts are inevitable,” he said. “Institutional autonomy ... is meaningless without the ability to be autonomous and that again is a question of funding. Academic freedom is impossible to exercise without an academic role.”

McNeill said the union had been saying for years the funding model was broken and called on the sector to come together and be ready for a review.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Tertiary Education Union branch president Dougal McNeill says he doesn’t accept the cuts are inevitable. (File photo)

Victoria University of Wellington Students Association (VUWSA) president Jessica Ye​ said the proposed cuts were not in the long-term interest of the university and would represent a “failing current and future generations of students”.

Students from Students Against Cuts also addressed the university council.

It comes as VUWSA and its Otago counterpart launched a petition calling on the Government to urgently implement a Study Wage for All to provide debt-free living cost support to all tertiary students.

Smith said all vice-chancellors met with Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ last Thursday, who acknowledged there needed to be universities reform urgently.

He said they were told it was something her office was taking advice on and considering.

Consultation on the proposed restructure started on Monday. A final decision is expected on August 14.