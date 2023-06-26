.... And then another $17m got added to a Let's Get Wellington Moving project

Seventeen million dollars – the equivalent of the annual rates bills of thousands of homes – has been added to the Thorndon Quay part of the Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) overhaul.

Wellington City councillors were on Monday morning given a briefing on the controversial plan, which includes peak hour bus and cycle lanes in both directions, street scape designs, and losing some car parking.

The briefing was part of an attempted compromise by Mayor Tory Whanau, who campaigned as a LGWM supporter, and a group of councillors this week trying to get the council to withdraw from the entire $7.4 billion LGWM programme – partly due to disappointment with how LGWM is being run.

It comes ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday that will start with a vote on a notice of motion for the council to pull out of LGWM – a move that could be the death knell for the entire project – then a vote on whether to approve funding for two early parts of it, the Golden Mile and Thorndon Quay to Hutt Rd.

LGWM is a massive overhaul of Wellington transport, covering light rail, a second tunnel through Mount Victoria, biking infrastructure, and more but the plan has vastly expanded and ballooned in cost from $2.3b in 2018 to $7.4b now.

LGWM staff told the council on Monday morning that the cost for the Thondon Quay works had now risen from $77m in February 2022 to $94m now. The cost increase was as a result of more costs being realised during detailed design, construction inflation, and “scope changes”, information given to councillors shows.

The project is 51% funded from Waka Kotahi with the rest, about $46m, coming from the council.

That means the council will now need to spend an extra $8.3m on the increase – the equivalent of the annual rates bills of 2130 Miramar homes. The whole project will now cost the council $46m, or the same as 11,767 annual Miramar rates bills.

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Iona Pannett remains committed to the Thondon Quay changes but says she will watch costs closely.

Councillor Iona Pannett, speaking after the briefing, said she remained committed to the Thorndon Quay transformation.

“But [I] am obviously committed to wise expenditure of tax and ratepayers’ money and will be monitoring this issue carefully if the project proceeds after the vote on Thursday,” she said.

Councillor Diane Calvert, who is leading the charge for the council to withdraw from LGWM, blamed the latest cost blowout on the programme board “as much as they try to deflect back onto elected members”.

It was on Monday revealed that the Golden Mile revamp in Let’s Get Wellington Moving – from Lambton Quay to Courtenay Place – had jumped in price from $78m in 2020 to the latest cost of $139.4m