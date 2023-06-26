Pedestrian in critical condition more than a week after Wellington incident

Two people were injured in the Cable St crash early last Sunday morning.

A pedestrian hit by an alleged hit-and-run driver in central Wellington remains in a critical condition in intensive care more than a week after the incident.

Two pedestrians were hit near Te Papa shortly after midnight last Sunday, leaving one in a critical condition and another with serious injuries.

An emailed statement, Wellington Hospital on Monday said one of the pedestrians remained in a critical condition in intensive care while the other was stable and on a ward.

Police alleged the car fled the scene after the accident and was found later on Evans Bay Parade. A 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested.

The man had been charged with excess breath alcohol causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury following a crash, failing to stop for police, and driving while suspended.