Shiling undergoes harbour trials in latest attempt to leave Wellington

The MV Shiling being towed to Wellington after its brush with disaster last month.

The cargo ship MV Shiling was undertaking harbour trials on Monday afternoon ahead of its latest attempt to leave Wellington.

The ship has twice attempted to leave Wellington Harbour in the past three months, with the latest attempt ending with the ship losing power near Farewell Spit.

After being towed back to Wellington, Maritime NZ issued a detention notice against the 66,000-tonne container ship on May 23, which included stringent conditions it has to meet prior to departure.

On Sunday, a tall plume of black smoke was seen over Wellington harbour coming from the ship’s funnels, due to the running of the boilers to warm up the fuel on the ship ahead of engine testing.

READ MORE:

* Twice-failed container ship the Shiling detained in Wellington

* Tug getting ready to tow stricken container ship Shiling

* First Kaitaki, then Shiling but plans under way for Wellington rescue tug



Maritime NZ’s deputy chief executive for regulatory operations Deb Despard said the organisation’s focus had been on ensuring the vessel could safely leave New Zealand waters for Singapore.

“Today is a significant step in getting the vessel ready to depart New Zealand waters.

“The harbour trial is the first of two, the second being a more rigorous test outside the harbour.”

Supplied Black smoke coming from the Shiling on Sunday morning (wider crop).

The vessel has been berthed at Wellington’s port for more than a month during efforts to understand and fix the ship’s problems.

The owner of the Shiling was held fully responsible for the management of the issues with the vessel, as well as meeting the conditions imposed by Maritime NZ, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, and the vessel classification society.

According to a Maritime NZ statement, the vessel’s owner drafted in experts from overseas, including engineers from the manufacturer of the engine.

Marinetraffic.com/SUPPLIED Marinetraffic.com showing the route of the MV Shiling after it hit rough weather and lost power in May.

"As outlined in the conditions imposed, the vessel’s sea trials, and a portion of its journey out of Wellington, will see the Shiling accompanied by a suitable escort vessel which is capable of emergency towage,” said Despard.

"We do not want to see a repeat of what we saw in April and May with this vessel. That is why we put a significant number of stringent conditions in place."

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder said crews had been working extremely hard over the past few days to remedy the issues with the stricken ship.

“They’ve been doing start/stop tests over the past few days which is all you can really do by the wharf.

“So this is a chance for the crew to give it a good go around the harbour and see how the engines are going. I hope it all goes well for them.”

Dates for the ship’s testing on the Cook Strait and the vessel’s departure for Singapore are yet to be confirmed and will be determined by feedback from the trials, conversations with other relevant parties and prevailing weather conditions.