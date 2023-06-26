Struck off lawyer wants to finish jobs for free pending appeal

Alwyn O'Connor has been struck off the roll of barristers and solicitors but wants to finish jobs for poor clients. (File photo)

A lawyer who has been ordered to stop practising has appealed against the outcome of a professional disciplinary case and wants to finish up cases he began doing for free.

The Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal had been told that Alwyn O’Connor worked for free for people who might not otherwise have legal help.

The tribunal said it took that into account but still ordered his name be struck off the roll of barristers and solicitors, and ordered him to pay $153,000 in compensation and costs.

O’Connor has appealed against the outcome but the appeal is not due to be heard until mid-August at the High Court in Wellington.

In the court on Monday O’Connor’s lawyer, Gordon Paine, said O’Connor wanted to work as a lawyer in a limited way in the meantime, to finalise the work he had been doing for free and to get one complex commercial case to a state where he could hand it on to another lawyer.

O’Connor was currently in hospital, Paine said.

The lawyers’ committee which took the case against O’Connor, the Wellington Standards Committee, strongly opposed his application to continue working in the meantime, even on a limited basis.

Its lawyer, Nikki Pender, said that was on the grounds of consumer safety, public safety and the wider interests of the profession.

Justice Christine Grice reserved her decision on O’Connor’s request to resume work in the meantime.

The tribunal previously found O’Connor behaved in a disgraceful or dishonourable way, recklessly contravening professional standards in relation to one client, and was guilty of negligence or incompetence in respect of another.

O’Connor had theft and dishonesty convictions going back to his late teens.

In 2006 he was found guilty of assaulting a three-year-old child, and was sentenced to jail.

Later O’Connor studied law. He told the Law Society about his criminal history, and persuaded it he had turned his life around, so he was allowed to work as a lawyer.

However, he did not disclose two bankruptcies because he was asked if he had been “adjudicated” bankrupt - a court decision - whereas O’Connor had voluntarily declared bankruptcy.

The tribunal’s recent decision on the complaints made against him said he controlled the finances of one man who was in jail and used the money as if it was his own, much more than the $25,000 the man agreed to loan him.

O’Connor repaid almost all the $156,375.41 he withdrew from the man’s bank account. But the tribunal found he deliberately lied about another $22,000 withdrawn or spent using an ATM card which O’Connor denied he ever had.

The other client knew O’Connor socially. He had the chance of a voluntary severance payment from his employer, but O’Connor suggested the man might have a personal grievance, the chance of severance was lost and the man chose to leave the job anyway.