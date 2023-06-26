State Highway 58 to close for the full weekend

State Highway 58 will be partially closed for roadworks between Pāuatahanui Roundabout and Transmission Gully. (File photo)

State Highway 58 will be closed between Transmission Gully and Pāuatahanui this weekend as work continues as part of the Transmission Gully project.

The road would be closed from 9pm on Friday till 5am on Monday for the reconstruction of the pavement.

The work was ahead of final resurfacing of the road, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

It warned drivers of possible disruptions and to factor in additional time for travel.

A partial closure of SH58, which links up Porirua City and the Hutt Valley, in April saw long delays on alternative routes on SH1 and SH2.

Local roads and other state highways would remain open this weekend.

“Closing the road means we can get a lot more work done in a shorter space of time – it's also much safer for our crews working on site.”

SH58 was partially closed for 18 days earlier this month as the final touches were put on the project.