Person seriously injured after car crashes into pole in Wellington suburb
A person is seriously injured after a car crashed into a pole in a Wellington suburb.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Churchill Drive, Crofton Downs about 5.50pm on Monday.
A person was found trapped in their car and was cut out by fire crews, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.
They were taken to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.
“The road may be partially closed as emergency services respond,” a police spokesperson said.