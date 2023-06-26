Person seriously injured after car crashes into pole in Wellington suburb

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a pole in Crofton Downs. (File photo)

A person is seriously injured after a car crashed into a pole in a Wellington suburb.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Churchill Drive, Crofton Downs about 5.50pm on Monday.

A person was found trapped in their car and was cut out by fire crews, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

They were taken to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

“The road may be partially closed as emergency services respond,” a police spokesperson said.