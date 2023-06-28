Moore Wilson's among businesses slamming Wellington city's Golden Mile proposal

Moore Wilson’s is among a group of central Wellington businesses opposing the Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) Golden Mile proposal.

An open letter to Mayor Tory Whanau, supported by businesses including restaurant, cafe and bar owners, retailers, florists and jewellers, took up two full page advertisements in The Post on Wednesday.

The letter said the proposal, which includes peak hour bus and cycle lanes in both directions, street scape designs, and losing some car parking from Lambton Quay to Courtenay Place, would “suck life from a city still reeling from the pandemic”.

Many businesses had gone quiet in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they did not believe the initiative would bring life to the city centre.

“We’re a small city. It doesn’t take much to dissipate the energy and flow we have,” it read.

It comes after Wellington City councillors were on Monday morning given a briefing on the controversial plan.

It was part of an attempted compromise by Whanau, who campaigned as a LGWM supporter, and a group of councillors this week trying to get the council to withdraw from the entire $7.4 billion transport plan – partly due to disappointment with how it is being run.

On Thursday a crucial meeting will be held that will start with a vote on a notice of motion for the council to pull out of LGWM – a move that could be the death knell for the entire project – then a vote on whether to approve funding for two early parts of it, the Golden Mile and Thorndon Quay to Hutt Rd.

Managing director of Moore Wilson’s Julie Moore said she was surprised at the “lack of consultation with businesses” during its planning stages and said the proposal would “sap the city’s life and energy”.

She was the fourth generation to run the supermarket in the city.

“As a business, we strive to be as green as we can – hence the 680 solar panels on the roof of our Wellington store.

“But Wellington’s layout and small size are simply not suited to a concept such as this.”

Last week, Retail NZ called on the council to reconsider its proposal after over 100 businesses attended a public meeting.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said over a quarter of Wellington retailers said they would close as a result of the proposed changes.

“Retailers across Wellington are calling for better data and direction in LGWM projects – so that the impacts projects have on their businesses is measured.”

LGWM is a massive overhaul of Wellington transport, covering light rail, a second tunnel through Mount Victoria, biking infrastructure, and more but the plan has vastly expanded and ballooned in cost from $2.3b in 2018 to $7.4b now.

It was on Monday revealed that the Golden Mile revamp in LGWM – from Lambton Quay to Courtenay Place – had jumped in price from $78m in 2020 to the latest cost of $139.4m.