Wellington City Council votes for a sister city in Palestine

Wellington City Council has voted for a controversial move to pursue a sister city relationship with the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

In a nod to the sensitive nature of the issue, Mayor Tory Whanau warned that security was on-site to remove any people causing trouble as the council on Thursday decided the thorny issue. Both sides – representing Palestine and Israel – brought a crowd of supporters who cheered their side in the packed council chamber, where the crowd was forced to stand on Thursday.

After impassioned public input – representing supporters of Palestine and Israel – and councillor speeches on Thursday, a vote was cast on Wellington’s small move in one of the most-entrenched disputes in the world.

The council will now pursue a friendly city with the Palestinian de-facto capital, Ramallah, with a long-term goal of the more-formal sister city relationship after nine councillors voted for it.

READ MORE:

* Petition calling for New Zealand to recognise Palestine as a state delivered to Parliament

* Emma Watson accused of anti-Semitism over Palestinian solidarity post on Instagram

* Green Party's motion to declare Palestine a state fails in Parliament



Councillors Nīkau Wi Neera, Tamatha Paul, Nureddin Abdurahman, Laurie Foon, Rebecca Matthews, Ben McNulty, Teri O’Neill, Iona Pannett, and Mayor Tory Whanau voted for the council to pursue the relationship. John Apanowicz, Tim Brown, Diane Calvert, Ray Chung, Sarah Free, Tony Randle, and Nicola Young voted against.

Wi Neera, backed by seven other councillors, had earlier filed a three-pronged notice of motion for Wellington to recognise the state of Palestine, to light up the Michael Fowler Centre in the colours of the Palestinian flag each Nakba Day, and to set up a sister city relationship with Ramallah, the de-facto capital of Palestine.

But it appeared to be a losing battle with just seven people backing Wi Neera, which would have given the casting vote to Mayor Tory Whanau, who had signalled she would oppose it.

Whanau has historically been a supporter of Palestine but it is understood she decided against backing it after strong advice from council staff and others about the mayor of a capital city taking such a strong stance on the Palestine-Israel issue.

Bruce MacKay/The Post Councillor Nīkau Wi Neera led the change for the sister city relationship.

But over the weekend, Whanau and Wi Neera confirmed a watered down version of it would get her support: The Michael Fowler Centre would not be lit up, Wellington would not officially recognise the state of Palestine, but it would pursue a sister city relationship with Ramallah. He also delayed actually becoming a sister city with Ramallah until the council had updated its international policies in 2024.

On Sunday she said she was now writing to the New Zealand government advocating for it to push for a two–state solution. She was also writing to the Palestinian Ambassador, based in Australia, to arrange a meeting to discuss Wellington becoming a sister city with Ramallah.

New Zealand does not officially recognise Palestine as a state.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau warned the public gallery that security was on site and would be used if needed.

David Zwartz, from the New Zealand Jewish Council, had told the council via writing that the notice of motion came from anti-semitism in the New Zealand community.

“Anti-semitism has taken many different forms over the last 2000 years. In its current phase anti-semitism is expressed through anti-Zionism and opposition to Israel.”

He accused the council of “grandstanding”. “As a Wellington Jew, I would not be able to stand in Ramallah like I do today,” he told the council in person on Thursday.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF With the health system in crisis, Wellington Central candidates say what they will do to make sure Wellingtonians get adequate healthcare.

Wajd El-Matary told the council she was “here on behalf of my Palestinian elders”.

”Wellington has for far too long stood on the sidelines and watched this injustice from afar.”

Alternative Jewish Voices co-founder Marilyn Garson demonstrated the debate wasn’t strictly Jewish vs Palestinian: “We are here to say today, in our Jewish voices, we are here to welcome Ramallah to Wellington.”