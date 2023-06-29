Last minute bid to stop Let's Get Wellington Moving fails

A last-ditch effort by a group of Wellington City councillors to withdraw from Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) has failed.

Councillor Diane Calvert – backed by six of the 16 city councillors – filed the notice of motion to withdraw from the entire $7.4 billion LGWM programme.

Introducing the no confidence motion she said the programme needed a “game changer”. “Quite frankly, Let’s Get Welly Moving’s structure is not working. It is cumbersome, creates extra overheads, lacks transparency and lacks accountability to partner councils.”

She was criticised by councillor Ben McNulty for the “deeply unserious motion” and by Tamatha Paul for “wasting everyone’s time” by not putting forward an alternative.

The vote would be a near-fatal blow to the entire project, which is a collaboration between Waka Kotahi, Greater Wellington Regional Council and the city council. The city council is down to fund 49% of the first two big projects, involving changes on the Golden Mile as well as Thorndon Quay.

LGWM is a massive overhaul of the capital’s transport system with the big ticket items – a second Mount Victoria tunnel and light rail to Island Bay – still to come. Its cost has increased from $2.8b in 2018 to the most-recent cost of $7.4b, of which the city council will cover 20% in total.

Tim Brown, Ray Chung, Sarah Free, Tony Randle and Nicola Young signed the notice of motion and John Apanowicz later backed it.

Those councillors asked Mayor Tory Whanau, who campaigned for the job as a LGWM supporter, for a compromise which would see further delay to the transport programme. Whanau rejected it on Wednesday.

Some public submitters backed a pause on the project while others asked the council to back the transport changes.

Former councillors Sean Rush and Chris Calvi-Freeman urged the council to take back control of the LGWM programme.

“Step up to the plate and make it work for Wellington,” Calvi-Freeman said.

Barry Wilson, from SOS Courtenay Place, told the council he was there representing 80 businesses with an average of 10 staff each. He accused the council of “a ram raid on this town” in the Golden Mile plan.

LGWM “don’t listen, they have spin, things are made up”, he said.

LGWM Lambton Quay is upgraded with greenery, wide footpaths, bike lanes and bus only access in this visualisation from Let's Get Wellington Moving.

Patrick Morgan and Alex Dyer, from Cycle Wellington, called on the council to stay focused on the programme.

“You have a mandate for change so please get on with it,” Morgan said.

Bus driver Jonathan Coppard backed the Golden Mile changes: “I think removing cars from the Golden Mile will make my life easier.”

Nicola Cranfield from the shop Cranfields, beside Midland Park, said she had become the unwilling spokesperson for opposition to the Golden Mile.

“I represent people too scared to come along here and talk because they are too scared.”

She presented an economic analysis which she said showed the benefits of the Golden Mile revamp had been vastly overrated in LGWM data.

Luke Somervell, from Generation Zero, said past councils had chased low rates at the expense of the city and now was time to reverse that.

“Young people are watching. We are looking for bold transformational leadership.”

How they voted on pulling out of LGWM

For: John Apanowicz, Tim Brown, Diane Calvert, Ray Chung, Sarah Free, Tony Randle, Nicola Young

Against: Tory Whanau, Nureddin Abdurahman, Laurie Foon, Rebecca Matthews, Ben McNulty, Teri O’Neill, Iona Pannett, Tamatha Paul, Nīkau Wi Neera