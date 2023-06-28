Wellington Mayor rejects Let's Get Wellington Moving compromise on eve of vote

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has rejected a compromise by a group of councillors wanting to pull out of the $7.4 billion Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) programme.

Six councillors have signed a notice of motion going to a council vote on Thursday calling for the Wellington City Council to withdraw from LGWM – a move that could prove fatal to the entire programme but one that faces a big hurdle. While one extra councillor had joined their numbers, taking them to seven votes in a 16-member council, they remain short of a majority.

They then offered Whanau a compromise: An agreement that a decision on the Golden Mile be deferred until August so LGWM could come up with a new plan that focused on Courtenay Place and Manners St, with a hold on the Golden Mile from Willis St to Lambton Quay.

They also called for a review of data – particularly benefit-cost ratios. This came after councillor Tony Randle last week found a $250 million error in the cost-benefit of another council project which proposed 30kph speed limits in the central city.

Whanau on Wednesday afternoon emailed councillors saying the compromise was not being accepted.

In that email, supplied to Stuff by councillor Diane Calvert, Whanau she had consulted on the offered compromise.

“I’ve been informed that not proceeding with the Lambton Quay section of the project would have significant and detrimental impacts on the overall outcomes of the Golden Mile revitalisation.

Supplied Let’s Get Wellington Moving images showing the detailed designs for the plan to pedestrianise Wellingtonâ€™s Golden Mile.

“If we do not proceed with the Lambton Quay changes at all it would negate any benefits to public transport, one of the key drivers for the project. It would also deny Lambton Quay users and businesses of the pedestrian benefits of the programme.”

Waka Kotahi is down to fund 51% of the Golden Mile project but a significant change could see it pull its funding, Whanau said.

“If we were to delay and redesign the Lambton Quay section of the project, it would escalate construction costs and require a further round of consultation. I’m also not convinced that any significant improvements would come from a two-month redesign process.

“We have spent considerable time and expertise on the design process to date and I believe this delivers on the overall key design features that councillors approved. I fully acknowledge the current design does not please everyone.”

She did offer some tweaks such as changes to bus stops and giving businesses more say.