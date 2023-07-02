Train services resume after pedestrian hit by train near Wellington

Metlink advises that due to “an emergency services incident” all Hutt Valley Line services were being held until further notice. (File photo)

A pedestrian has been hit by a train near Wellington, halting all Hutt Valley and Porirua train services while emergency services responded to the incident.

A police spokesperson said police were called to an incident involving a person being hit by a train at the railway tracks in Kaiwharwhara about 8.45am. They could not provide more details.

The left northbound lane of State Highway 1, prior to the Ngauranga Interchange, was closed but had fully reopened by 11.40am, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

A statement from KiwiRail said all services from Wellington to Petone and Porirua had been suspended.

Buses had replaced trains between Petone and Wellington but resumed about 1pm, a Metlink spokesperson confirmed.

The first service to run all the way from Wellington to Upper Hutt was at 1.05pm.