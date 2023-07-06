Land developer sues regional council for $20m claiming damage to his reputation over botched court case

Land in Upper Hutt's Whiteman's Valley which was contested through the Environment Court as wetlands.

The land developer at the centre of a botched Environment Court case that was called groundless by a judge is suing the Greater Wellington Regional Council for $20 million for damaging his reputation.

The council had taken enforcement action through the court over what it said were wetlands that needed protection in Upper Hutt’s Whiteman’s Valley.

Not only did it fail to prove there were any wetlands but had not shown that, if there were, they were not excluded from protection under a particular part of the Resource Management Act that deemed them now to be pasture.

Now the director of Quality Homes, Stuart Adams​, the developer for the 12 sites in Whiteman’s Valley, has filed a claim for damages in the High Court for defamation, malfeasance in a public office and malicious prosecution.

Adams said his business suffered as clients withdrew, he lost contracts and his reputation was damaged.

In the statement of claim filed in the High Court, Adams says GWRC failed to properly assess the development site for the presence of natural wetlands, then refused to accept the updated report, which had applied the pasture exclusions.

He says he was blamed for selling the properties allegedly knowing there were wetlands and he and his family suffered abuse because of the allegations.

It had led to six clients failing to proceed with their build contracts, and a larger developer deciding not to proceed with allocating 25 builds.

The claim says GWRC ought to have known there was no basis whatsoever to claim the development site contained natural wetlands.

Supplied Land in Upper Hutt's Whiteman's Valley, now pasture land, that was contested in a botched GWRC Environment Court case.

Adams had been in touch with Forest and Bird, an independent conservation organisation, to help him incorporate the wetlands into the design of the area but had been told it was not a wetland and they couldn’t help.

The actions of the council in writing to landowners, issuing criminal proceedings, failing to grant retrospective consent, issuing the enforcement proceedings, and refusing to process other consents until the enforcement proceedings concluded, would cause loss.

In his judgment, Environment Court Judge Brian Dwyer​ had said the proceeding initiated by the council were: “Groundless at the most basic and fundamental level and its case was totally devoid of merit in the absence of substantive evidence supporting the case it sought to make.”

The council then had to pay $482,000 to cover the legal costs of all other parties in the hearing.

The council was unable to comment until the case was concluded.