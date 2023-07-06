Pedestrian dies two-and-a-half weeks after crash near Wellington's waterfront

One of the pedestrians injured in a crash in Wellington last month has died, police have confirmed.

The incident involved a car and two pedestrians, and happened on Cable St in the suburb of Te Aro on June 18. Both pedestrians were transported to hospital at the time, with one initially being in a serious condition, and one critical.

The pedestrian who had been in a critical condition in intensive care for over a week, subsequently died in hospital on July 5, police said on Thursday.

On June 18, the car fled the scene near Te Papa after two people were hit. Clothes and belongings could be seen scattered across the street following the incident, witnesses at the scene said at the time.

Police almost immediately found the car at Wellington’s Evans Bay Pde, and two people were arrested.

A witness said the front windscreen of the vehicle had been shattered and the airbags had been deployed.

A 23-year-old man was charged with excess breath alcohol causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury following a crash, failing to stop for police, and driving while suspended.

Police said further charges for the 23-year-old man were likely.