Hutt mobile trader fined for not co-operating with Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission charged a former mobile trader from Lower Hutt after he refused to provide them with any information.

A former mobile trader doing business in the Hutt Valley has been fined $3000 for refusing to co-operate with the Commerce Commission and frustrating any investigation.

Brent Ian Andrews​, 52, had been trading as Premodealz Ltd, in mainly Naenae and Taita, in Lower Hutt, selling goods on a deferred payment plan.

The Commerce Commission began monitoring mobile traders around the country in 2020 and asked Andrews to provide information about his plans.

While Andrews initially provided a small amount of information, he later refused to provide anything at all and would not attend a compulsory interview with the commission’s investigator.

He was warned that he was obliged to do so but continued to refuse.

Further investigations from independent sources raised areas of concern for the investigator, but Andrews was not forthcoming with details.

The commission charged Andrews with failing to attend the interview and with failing to provide information.

It is the first prosecution of its type since penalties for refusing were increased in 2017.

Andrews was found guilty by Wellington District Court judge Stephen Harrop​ in May after objecting to the court hearing it and not accepting that the Commerce Commission had any jurisdiction over him.

At the sentencing on Friday he applied for a discharge without conviction and maintained that it was the company - no longer active, in liquidation and removed from the Companies Office register - that should have been charged and not him.

Judge Harrop refused his application for discharge without conviction and said Andrews was the human embodiment of the company.

“Your conduct had the effect of preventing the CC investigation. It is not known if there were breaches of the company’s obligations - there is concern but no proof.”

STUFF The Commerce Commission helps ensure NZ's markets are competitive and consumers are protected.

He said the conduct was deliberate and was of complete non-compliance. Andrews had frustrated the commission’s investigation entirely.

Despite the increase of penalties for non-compliance, the judge said he had to take into account that Andrews was not working, was on a benefit and had no savings.

Commerce Commission lawyer Ben Hamlin​ said it was clearly deliberate behaviour and they would seek a fine with a starting point of $50,000.

Andrews has told the court he intended to appeal.