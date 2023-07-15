The hunt for New Zealand's next top cat

Bubbles was having a bit of a bad day at the national cat show in Wellington.

From ragdolls to birmans, cymrics to mandalays, competitors have flocked to Wellington for the chance of becoming New Zealand’s top cat.

Hundreds of cats and humans crowded into Kilbirnie’s Indian Association on Saturday, where judges meticulously assessed each animal in a bid to find the best.

John Smithson has been judging cats since 1985 and says it can be a tricky business because every owner thinks theirs deserves to be the best.

Smithson became involved in the pedigree cat world as a teenager and while he’s now given up breeding the animals, admits to a fondness for Persians, exotics and munchkins.

“Exotic shorthairs are just persians without the long hair which means they can’t hide faults under their coat. You want them short and cobby – shaped like a brick; square at the ends.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Maine Coon breeder Judy Formby with double champion LeeJay.

Judy Formby has been breeding maine coons for the past 14 years, their enormous size and laid-back temperaments making the animals hugely popular.

Even so, would-be owners of Formby’s cats must meet strict requirements including security, medical insurance and a meal plan.

“It’s worth it,” she says, before lifting 9.5kg double-champion LeeJay from his cage for a bit of a love, “they’re so worth it”.