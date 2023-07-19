'Space junk' seen over Wellington believed to be Elon Musk satellite

A sliver streak across the morning sky left Wellington stargazers bewildered, but is believed to be a collection of Starlink satellites

Stargazers were left confused but awestruck when a sudden streak of white cut the early morning sky in two on Wednesday morning, but the explanation comes from a mundane source – broadband.

Stuff was sent multiple reports of a white streak being seen over the Wellington sky about 6.30am this morning, with hypothesises of “space debris” being thrown around.

However, Auckland Astronomical Society representative Niven Brown had a slightly more mundane explanation in mind, explaining the white streak was most likely tech billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites.

“They launch a whole bunch, 50 to 60 at a time. They’re quite close together after launch and slowly spread out and get higher and dimmer, so are less and less easy to see with the naked eye.”

A Space Place Te Ara Whānui ki te Rangi observatory employee agreed the light was a Starlink launch.

Further information from Space Place explained the photo had captured the Starlink satellites that had bene launched into orbit on Tuesday from California about 4:40pm New Zealand time.

“These satellites are all in one group to start and will drift apart as they reach their specific orbits,” the spokesperson said.

Starlink is a “constellation of thousands of satellites” that provides Internet to people around the world, acting like a “cellphone tower in space”.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff A SpaceX's STARLINK satellite passing over New Zealand while looking southwest from Brooklyn, Wellington. (File photo)

While rural areas such as Southland are now enjoying broadband provided by Starlink satellites, regional Internet broadband consumers are still paying more than city residents for less Internet, it has been revealed.

Commerce Commission telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson told Stuff reporter Gerhard Uys that there was still a difference in cost and data speed between urban and rural areas.

“If you live in a rural area, your basic copper connection, averaging 9Mbps, will cost you about the same as what someone in the main centres pays for a 300Mbps fibre plan,” Gilbertson said.