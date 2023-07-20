Manslaughter charge after Wellington hit and run

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of a pedestrian on Cable St in Wellington.

The man charged over a fatal hit-and-run in Wellington’s Cable St is now facing manslaughter charges.

His name remains suppressed until at least his next appearance.

The Wellington district courtroom was packed with family and supporters of the man as well as family and friends of the victims.

He has not pleaded to charges of manslaughter by endangering the life of Casidhe Maguire​, reckless use of a motor vehicle causing an injury to Natasha Tanuvasa​, failing to stop for police, failing to stop after an accident, driving while suspended, drove while drunk and caused injury and drove with a reading of 993 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

Wellington District Court judge Andrew Nicholls​ on Thursday remanded him to appear in the High Court in August.

The incident involved a car and two pedestrians on Cable St in the suburb of Te Aro on June 18. Both pedestrians were transported to hospital at the time, with one initially being in a serious condition, and one critical.

The car fled the scene near Te Papa. Clothes and belongings could be seen scattered across the street following the incident, witnesses at the scene said at the time.

Police almost immediately found the car at Wellington’s Evans Bay Pde.

The pedestrian, who had been in a critical condition in intensive care for over a week, subsequently died in hospital on July 5.

Judge Nicholls acknowledged the families of the victims who were at court under what he called the awful circumstances.

“I am sorry for your loss, you will be grieving and thank you for being here, it’s tough but important.”

He also acknowledged the family of the accused who were there supporting him.

Police opposed the man continuing on bail, but the judge granted bail with a condition not to drive.

Police also opposed continued name suppression and police prosecutor Morgan Speight​ said the families of the victims said all their names were out so why should his not be?

The judge said the man had a new lawyer who needed to have discussions yet and for fair trial reasons he would continue the suppression.