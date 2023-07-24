Homophobic, anti-Semitic vandal gets discharge without conviction

Gloria, the pink church in Greymouth, is owned by poet and artist Sam Duckor-Jones​, who has said it’s a public artwork and “a temple of non-denominational queer celebration”.

A third man has been given a discharge without conviction for being part of a group that vandalised a former church with homophobic and anti-Semitic messages in June last year.

Nathan Romanos​, 26 along with Dillan Jay Pattinson​, Zacharaiah David Burges-Short​ and Dane Alexander Lokes​ had gone to the bright pink building on Packer’s Quay in Blaketown, Greymouth in the middle of the night, wearing black and masks.

They were carrying spray paint and permanent markers.

They wrote Synagogue of Satan, a Star of David, Christ has risen, verse from Leviticus and anti-Semitic messages including a death threat.

READ MORE:

* Fourth man arrested four months after homophobic attack on pink church

* 'Hate crime' victim didn't see apology letters before offenders escaped conviction

* Two men escape conviction for homophobic, anti-semitic attack on Greymouth's pink church



Romanos then took a pride flag and burnt it on the path outside the building.

They left, drove to the back of the Greymouth Aerodrome and changed their clothes.

Romanos pleaded guilty to one charge of intentional damage.

The former church is owned by poet and artist Sam Duckor-Jones​, who has said it is a public artwork and “a temple of non-denominational queer celebration”.

Wellington District Court judge Chris Sygrove​ said the victim impact statement from Duckor-Jones regarded what he did as anti-Semitic and homophobic and included words and expressions and phrases used for hundreds of years to encourage violence.

He said two of the others – Pattinson and Burges-Short – had received discharges without conviction already. Lokes is still to be sentenced.

Romanos would lose his job if he gained a conviction.

Judge Sygrove said he would grant the discharge but ordered Romanos to pay $1000 in emotional harm reparation.

Romanos has been receiving counselling from the church he attends, the Cathedral of the Annunciation in the Wellington suburb of Mt Victoria and was remorseful and disappointed with himself, the judge said.

The church was formerly St Andrew’s Church, built in 1938 and deconsecrated in 2018.