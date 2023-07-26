Southern right whale spotted in Wellington Harbour

A southern right whale has been in Wellington Harbour on Wednesday.

A southern right whale visiting Wellington is not thought to be be Matariki, the whale that thrilled the capital for almost a week in 2018.

Sightings were posted on Facebook on Wednesday, first in Chaffers Marina, near Te Papa, about 9am then in Evans Bay later in the morning.

Greater Wellington Regional councillor Simon Woolf, who photographed the whale Matariki during its 2018 visit, spotted the whale just off Cobham Dr on Wednesday morning.

“I’m in a car and I can identify the whale, it's that close,” he said.

Derek Quinn/Facebook A whale was spotted in Chaffers Marina and then Evans Bay.

Whale expert Lydia Uddstrom on Facebook confirmed the whale was a southern right but could not say for sure if it was Matariki.

Department of Conservation marine species team science adviser Anton van Helden said photos showed it was a young whale, which meant it was not Matariki.

Van Helden said people could enjoy seeing the animal from the coast, but should not get in the water with it. Boats had to stay 50m away from whales, should not approach them from the front, and any boats within 300m should travel at “no wake speed”.

Right whales, named as they were once deemed the right whales to hunt due to the fact they frequented shallow waters and floated when killed, were listed as “at risk, recovery”.

Their main breeding population was around the Auckland Islands, he said.

@victorhuang.co/SUPPLIED Photographer Victor Huang captured the southern right whale which spent a week in Wellington Harbour in 2018.

Matariki arrived in Wellington in July, 2018 and drew big crowds during the eight days it spent in the harbour.

Fireworks planned for Matariki in Wellington Harbour were postponed due to the visit.