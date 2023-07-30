Scooter battery blast moved furniture, cracked glass, left person critical

Fire crews were called to the Century City hotel and apartment complex on Tory St in Wellington on Saturday after a person was critically injured with an exploding scooter battery.

A person is in a critical condition after a scooter battery exploded in a central Wellington apartment with enough force to crack glass and move furniture.

Crews were called to the Tory Hotel at Century City Apartments on Tory Street at 5.30pm on Saturday, Fire & Emergency (Fenz)incident controller Mike Dombroski said.

There was a fire in an apartment on the first floor of the building, caused by an exposition in a lithium-ion scooter battery which was being charged, he said. One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A health board spokesperson said the person remained in a critical condition and was being treated at Hutt Hospital at 11.30am on Sunday.

Tory Hotel at Century City Apartments director Chris Dickinson said his thoughts were with the injured person on Sunday morning.

“It is the last thing in my life I could have imagined,” he said, pointing out there would be “millions” of scooters being charged inside around the world.

Stuff The battery exploded while being charged at Wellington's Century City building.

The blast left superficial damage around the room including burn marks. Glass on an internal door was cracked and furniture had been moved in the explosion.

However, it was hard to say how much of the movement was from the blast and how much was due to emergency services moving things.

“It has definitely moved heavier furniture and whatever was loose,” he said.

The systems worked well with sprinklers deluging the room and keeping the fire under control. Fire crews were on site within three to four minutes, he said. Damage was isolated to the single apartment.

Everyone in the complex – made up of short and long-term stays - was evacuated and allowed back in about 8pm.

Fenz’s advice for lithium-ion batteries says, when possible, electic scooters and bikes should be stored and charged in a garage, shed, or carport, and away from living spaces. They should be kept away from exit routes and combustible material.

It comes soon after one person died and crew members had to jump into the sea due to a cargo ship fire in the North Sea which was reportedly started in an electric vehicle onboard.

In December, a Wellington rubbish truck in Kilbirnie had to pull over and dump its load for fire crews when a lithium-ion battery someone had discarded caught fire after being crushed.

Pete Gallagher, Fenz risk reduction and investigations manager, said like any product, a small number of lithium-ion batteries could be defective, meaning they could overheat, catch fire, or explode.

When a lithium-ion battery failed, it produced a very intense flash of flames, which spread to other flammable materials around it, he said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The building opened as the Century City Hotel in 2010.

“That’s why it’s important to never dispose of lithium-ion batteries in the rubbish or your general recycling, as if it is defective or is crushed as part of the rubbish or recycling process, it could cause a fire.”

Other causes include carelessness when handling the item, like leaving them close to a heat source.

Lithium-ion batteries were used in devices such as smartphones, ebikes, laptops and ecigarettes.

How to minimise the risk of lithium-ion batteries?

Don’t:

Charge any devices under a pillow, on a bed or on a couch.

Use or charge a battery that shows signs of swelling, overheating or any other form of damage.

Leave devices in direct sunlight or hot vehicles.

Dispose of lithium-ion batteries in general rubbish.

Leave discarded batteries in piles.

Do: