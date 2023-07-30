Wellington crash leaves one critical, highway reopens

Two people were injured in a crash on State Highway 2 north of Wellington (File photo).

A person is in a critical condition after a crash that closed the centre lanes of State Highway 2 for hours through Hutt Valley.

The crash happened just before 5am on Sunday at the intersection of State Highway 2 and the Melling Link – the road that crosses the river into downtown Lower Hutt. Police were investigating and considering charges.

One person was critically injured and one was moderately injured, police said.

The right hand north and south bound lanes of the highway were closed until mid-afternoon.

By 4pm, contractors had finished traffic signal repairs and the highway was fully open.

Police originally said four people were injured, but later changed this to two.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the north and southbound lanes were closed. It was only the right hand lanes that were closed. (Amended July 30, 2023, 1.30pm)