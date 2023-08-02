Unleashing the funfair magic: Wellington's newest entertainment hub

Archie Brothers Cirque Electric and the Holey Moley Golf Club open up a whole new world of family fun in the brand-new Willis Lane entertainment and dining precinct.

Holey Moley, the circus is coming to Wellington! Even better, it is here to stay as the Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and the Holey Moley Golf Club open up a whole new world of family fun in the brand-new Willis Lane entertainment and dining precinct. Get set for a smorgasbord of attractions in one zone, with a classic diner menu, immersive spaces, retro-inspired bowling lanes, arcade games, and much more. It's enough to turn the Golden Mile into the Golden Smile, with a ton of fun for young kids, teens and parents – who doesn't enjoy some bowling, imaginative mini-golf, and maybe (definitely) a burger and a bev.

SUPPLIED The Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq arcade is a feast for the senses.

The Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq arcade is a feast for the senses. You feel like a VIP as you enter through red velvet drapes. You're greeted by the scent of popcorn and fairy floss heavy in the air, as you're welcomed into a sea of flashing arcade game signs, 8 bowling lanes, and beats courtesy of the inhouse DJ on the decks. There's plenty on offer in the arcade, including a walk down memory lane for Mum and Dad, with old cabinet classics like Space Invaders alongside the contemporary thrills of Mario Kart, Connect 4 Hoops, and Rabbids VR. When Archie Brothers says something for everyone, they mean it.

SUPPLIED Holey Moley Golf Club elevates the popularity of mini-golf into much more with a not-so traditional approach featuring innovative obstacles and pop-culture themed hole

Across the way in the same venue, you'll find Wellington's unique Holey Moley Golf Club, which elevates the popularity of mini-golf into much more with a not-so traditional approach featuring innovative obstacles and pop-culture themed holes. It might be mini, but it's also mighty: Wellington's Holey Moley offers two sets of 9-hole courses – yep, a full 18 holes! – so get your putt on and work through classics including Kong Live the King, Kid in a Candy Shop and Mini Mini Golf. Visited the Holey Moley golf courses in Auckland and Christchurch? Wellington now introduces holes brand new to the country including Skate or Golf, The Loop Hole and Triple Letter Fore … who ever thought Scrabble and golf would meet on a mini-course!

SUPPLIED Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and Holey Moley is the perfect location for a brilliant evening out.

Having fun gets the appetite going. Hit the American-style diner for delicious burgers, hotdogs, loaded fries and plenty more. For older gamers, there's a choice of two bars stocked with everything from extravagant 'Instagrammable' cocktails to a wide range of craft beers, cider and wines. The inventive drinks menu carries the funfair theme further with options like bubble gum flavoured liquors, decadent hard shakes and signature house specialities with candy floss, cookies and a sure-fire favourite, a mini tub featuring floating rubber ducks! Open from day till late, Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and Holey Moley is the perfect location for a brilliant evening out, with one venue offering multiple entertainment options especially if you're after tasty food and cocktails.

SUPPLIED Both Archie Brothers and Holey Moley have bars stocked with everything from extravagant ‘Instagrammable’ cocktails to a wide range of craft beers, cider and wines.

The venue comes to Wellington courtesy of entertainment specialists Funlab, with the pull power of in-person funtainment proven and already well-loved in the country's other two major cities. Funlab CEO Michael Schreiber explains: "The concept is about embracing nostalgic, unique fun so you can enjoy a social experience as a counterpoint to our hugely digital lives."

It's a big boost for the capital, as Schrieber points out: "There is nothing quite like us in the city; from the gameplay to the Instagram opportunities, you'll find your new favourite social scene. After the success of Holey Moley in Auckland and Christchurch, launching locally felt obvious. Wellington's a vibrant city full of character, and our hit entertainment spaces will revitalise the hospitality scene. Everybody deserves a little fun!"

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and Holey Moley are now open in Willis Lane, Wellington. Experience the venue in person, or visit https://www.holeymoley.co.nz/locations/wellington or https://www.archiebrothers.co.nz/locations/wellington to book small gatherings or functions.