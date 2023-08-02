Independent lawyer chosen to administer estate's millions

Patrick Toner, pictured aged 80 when he was still active in judo. (File photo)

An independent lawyer has been appointed to administer the estate of well-off Wellington businessman and judo champion, the late Patrick Toner.

Toner’s will, and a later codicil to it, would have meant his widow, one of his four daughters, and someone from outside the family would have been executors of his estate.

However, disagreements arose in the family and more than two years later the estate was still in limbo.

According to a recent High Court decision it had about $1 million worth of shares, and half of a company with two main property assets that might be worth up to $5m, but were likely to have fallen in value since he died in 2021.

The company sold martial arts supplies, and items like kimono, and antiques.

Toner died, aged 90, after what his death notice called a “long and adventurous life”.

A Stuff obituary described him as a man of many talents, with a passion for Japan and judo.

He was remembered as loving a good time, but he was also dedicated to fitness. His judo career had begun in 1948 when he was in the Royal Marines. He came to New Zealand in 1956.

He reached one of the highest judo grades possible and won New Zealand, Oceania and world masters titles, and was still competing into his 80s, according to the obituary.

Under his will his widow was to receive his personal chattels and half the rest of the estate, and his daughters to share the remainder.

But a range of issues arose, and it fell to a High Court judge to decide who should be in charge.

In a recent judgment Justice Paul Radich appointed an independent lawyer, John Langford, as administrator.

He rejected the request of one of the daughters to also be appointed, and of another daughter who asked to be included if the other daughter was made an administrator.

The differences between family members were put to the judge in about 400 pages of evidence, but he said it wasn’t his job to decide the various allegations and denials made, “who is blameworthy and who is not”.

Craig Simcox/Stuff At 78 Toner earned his 7th dan black belt in judo. (File photo)

Communication had become emotive and strongly worded, and “robust”, he said.

One family member thought disharmony had subsided, but the judge said he thought a “relatively high level of emotion” remained.

The judge said he had to consider Toner’s wishes for who would look after his estate, but ultimately the court was concerned with seeing the estate administered properly and efficiently, and what would be in the best interests of the beneficiaries.