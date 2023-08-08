Guilty plea for assault on Loafers Lodge fire victim Mike the juggler
A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting Wellington street identity Mike “the juggler” Wahrlich last year, keeping him away from his Lambton Quay haunt for months.
Jade Arena, 40, pleaded guilty in the Wellington District Court on Tuesday to having wounded Wahrlich with intent to injure him in April last year.
Wahrlich, 67, was one of the five victims of the fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington, in May this year. Hundreds attended his funeral.
Arena was remanded on bail to be sentenced in November.
Other details of the circumstances were suppressed in the meantime.
