Search for tramper missing enters day six after freezing night

Police are searching for Michael MacGregor after he did not return from a walk in Mount Holdsworth, Wairarapa.

Searchers headed out at first light on Sunday, after a night where the temperature dropped below freezing in Wairarapa, to resume the search for a missing tramper.

Michael Namana, also known as Michael MacGregor, was last seen in the Mt Holdsworth area above Wairarapa around 12:20pm on Monday. Searchers brought in a specialist canyoning team on Friday to hunt for him.

Police on Sunday confirmed he remained missing and a search was resuming at first light.

The weather was cold, wet, and windy during the early parts of the search but has since cleared.

Metservice overnight data shows the temperature in Masterton, below the search area, dropped below freezing in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.