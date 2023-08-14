Women indecently assaulted at a Wellington gym's Christmas party

The man has pleaded not guilty to six charges of indecent assault and one of stupefying with intent to assault.

A budding international sportsman grabbed the buttocks and breasts of young women during a Christmas party at a Wellington bar and gave one a drug that left her incapacitated, a jury has heard.

He also put one of the victims - a teenager - on a platform, slapped her buttocks and told her to dance for him.

The trial of the man - whose name is suppressed - began on Monday in Wellington District Court and the jury heard the man had been affiliated with a gym in Wellington. The name of the gym has also been suppressed.

The man has pleaded not guilty to six charges of indecent assault and one of stupefying with intent to assault.

Crown prosecutor Tamara Jenkin​ said the three women and the man were at a Christmas party in December 2020.

A group decided to go dancing and headed to a bar on Courtenay Place. During the walk the man slapped the bottom of two of the young women, and put his arm around one and touched her breast.

The man gave one of the women a pill - of an unknown drug - and kissed her.

Jenkin said it then became obvious that the woman was struggling to stand and to stay awake. She was eventually sent home by friends who had become concerned about her.

The group went on to another bar where he lifted one of the victims on to a platform, slapped her and told her to dance.

The women complained initially to the gym which led to an investigation but later went to the police.

Defence counsel Paul Knowsley​ told the jury they would have to decide if it was predatory sexual behaviour with sinister intent,

“Or is it a story as old as time itself - a false complaint, that begins with a young woman who went out and forgot herself, who appalled herself with her own behaviour and couldn’t bear to face the consequences that led to a web of lies and deceit.”

The trial is expected to take a week.