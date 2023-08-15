Judge warns man charged with hit-and-run death to stop gang sign 'nonsense'

A man accused of running down and killing pedestrian Megan Finlayson outside a Hutt Valley train station has raised the ire of the judge over shenanigans with supporters at his first court appearance.

The 35-year-old appeared at the Hutt Valley District Court on Tuesday, via a video link from prison.

Finlayson’s death notice said she “was tragically killed in a horrific accident while on her daily commute to work” outside Pomare train station. She was 27.

The man, who has been granted interim name suppression by Judge Nicola Wills, had numerous supporters filling the courtroom’s public gallery.

The accused and the supporters made gang signs at each other during the appearance, which eventually led to the supporters being removed from the courtroom by security.

Judge Wills warned the man that if he continued with any more of his “nonsense” during his next appearance, she would not allow any of his supporters into the courtroom and would turn off his screen, to which the man apologised.

He was further remanded in custody until his next appearance on August 29.

Judge Wills advised counsel Zachary Meehan that he would need to provide further instruction and a proper application if he wanted name suppression to continue.

Previously Meehan had argued that, due to the man’s name being published in relation to a warrant for his arrest in regard to the death of Megan Finlayson, his fair trial rights would be impacted if his name continued to be published.