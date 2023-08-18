Allegations of indecent touching by sportsman 'fabricated'

A sportsman accused of indecently assaulting three women in one night is giving evidence at his own trial. (File photo)

Three young women made up their stories about being touched by a rising sportsman during a work Christmas party, a court has been told.

The man’s lawyer, Paul Knowsley​, said it was clear there was physical contact between the parties that night on December 18, 2020 – there was video evidence from a bar they were all at.

The defendant, who has name suppression, has pleaded not guilty to six charges of indecent assault and one of stupefying with intent to assault.

All of them had been at a gym – the name of which is also suppressed – early in the night drinking and celebrating.

They then headed out to a bar, walking through central Wellington.

The Crown case was that during the walk to the bar, the man slapped two of the women’s backsides and reached around one to touch her breast. At the bar gave one of the women a pill – of an unknown drug – and kissed her.

At a second bar where he lifted one of the victims on to a platform, slapped her and told her to dance.

Knowsley told the jury there was clearly physical contact, but it did not amount to indecent assault in all the circumstances of the case.

“These allegations were fabricated for reasons best known to them.”

He said there were three sides to the story – the jury heard from the Crown witnesses and would hear from his client, but they also had the camera view from one of the bars.

The sportsman agreed he gave one of the women a party pill, but “he had no intention of stupefying her or rendering her incapable of doing anything or sexual assaults”.

The man was to give evidence as were several others from the gym.

The trial is expected to finish next week.