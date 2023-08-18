Hillock to be demolished near Wellington Airport

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke and commercial general manager Richard Dalby in front of the hillock that is being demolished.

Mountains - or more correctly, a hillock - are being moved at Wellington Airport to free up land for the airport to expand.

The hillock, between Stewart Duff Drive and the boundary fence at the southern end of the airport, will be demolished in a joint project between Wellington Airport and Wellington City Council.

The 10,000 square metre site will be used for the airport’s new ground staff workshop while the old workshop site is used for Wellington City Council’s new Moa Point sludge minimisation facility.

In a statement, Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke said the project will free up valuable space to meet the needs of travellers and aviation partners.

“This extra space is vital given we operate in a very constrained site of just 130 hectares compared to Auckland Airport’s 1500 hectares and Christchurch Airport’s 750 hectares.

“We need to prepare for Wellington’s growing population, increasing traveller demand and eventually new technologies like electric aircraft and sustainable aviation fuels.”

The council’s new sludge minimisation facility will reduce the volume of treated sludge by the equivalent of 11 Olympic-sized swimming pools, per year.

In a statement last month, deputy mayor Laurie Foon said it was a big step towards the city’s net zero carbon deadline of 2050.

“As far as environmental issues go, sludge isn’t sexy, but a 60 percent reduction in carbon emissions is!”, Foon said.

“Currently sludge is mixed with general waste and buried at landfill,so the sludge minimisation facility is a key piece in the puzzle to enable our zero-waste strategy that seeks to massively reduce general waste going to the landfill by 50 percent by 2030.”

Supplied The location of the hill being demolished at Wellington Airport.

Airport commercial general manager Richard Dalby said excavators were already on site and the community had been notified of disruptions to roads in the area.

Material from the hillock will be removed in trucks, most of it to be re-used at other locations, including a residential development in Silverstream.

Alongside the project, more than 1200 lizards have been removed and safely re-homed nearby around Moa Point.

Excavation of the hillock is expected to be completed by in early 2024.