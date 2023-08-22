Sportsman found not guilty of indecent assaults - wants to keep name suppression

A sportsman has been found not guilty of indecently assaulting three young women after they were all at a work Christmas party.

A sportsman has been found not guilty to indecently assaulting three young women at a drunken Christmas party – and now a judge will decide if he should keep name suppression.

The sportsman – who has a budding international career – has had suppression since he first appeared in court.

A Wellington District Court jury found him not guilty on Tuesday of six charges of indecent assault and on a charge of stupefying with intent to assault.

He was said to have groped the women and gave one a pill to stupefy her.

His lawyer had said the women had lied about what happened.

Knowsley said the main complainant wanted his destruction from the jury.

The name of the gym where the Christmas party has started is also suppressed.

Kathryn George/Stuff A judge will now decide if the sportsman’s name is revealed.

The trial at Wellington District Court took just over a week with the Crown saying that during a walk from the gym to the bar, he groped the bottoms and breasts of two of the women.

At the bar one of the women had said the man gave her a pill. She did not know what was in it, but it was called a party pill. He physically put it in her mouth.

She had said within minutes she was lapsing in and out of consciousness, was unable to hold herself up and was unable to make decisions.

The woman remembered the man tried to stick his tongue in her mouth, but she did not want it.

When they moved on to another bar, he was seen concentrating on the woman’s teenage sister, lifting her on to the stage and telling her to dance for him and slapped her bottom.

The defence lawyer Paul Knowsley​ had said the women were lying, there was clearly physical contact, but it did not amount to indecent assault in all the circumstances of the case.

His client might have been said to have lost his moral compass, but it was a court of law not a court of morals, he said.

Knowsley said it was not rape culture, not rape myth but just common sense to look at their behaviour.

Wellington District Court judge Peter Hobbs​ is to look at the issue of name suppression for the man next month.