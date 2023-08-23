Jail for forcing woman to take part in extreme sex acts

Judge James Johnston has sentenced a man to jail after an affair turned into acts of domination and degradation.

An employer who acted out his extreme sexual fantasies on a female worker has gone to jail for eight years.

The Wellington man had started an affair with the woman who was coming out of a long-term abusive relationship.

In 2020, he would have sex with her at work or nearby and began introducing more and more extreme sex practices - including defecation and urination.

In her victim impact statement read to the court on Wednesday she said, “I told you I was broken and you broke me even more.”

She said he used her past to groom and manipulate her.

Porirua District Court judge James Johnston​ said even though the relationship had started out consensual, she began to say no when she did not like what he was doing.

The judge said the man would continue despite her saying no. “In short he took the opportunity to take advantage of the complainant by manipulating her to fulfil his sexual fantasies.”

He said the man was an intelligent businessman and she was very vulnerable.

The judge had found him guilty of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault after a judge alone trial.

He said the victim felt she could not say no to the boss and would lose her job and that increased her vulnerability.

The judge jailed the man for eight years.

The judge also granted permanent name suppression for the man’s wife and the name and type of business but refused to suppress the man’s name.

However, he imposed an interim order as an appeal is to be considered.

The victim said she had had to leave her job, but despite the PTSD she had been diagnosed with she she considered herself a survivor.

Crown lawyer Tim Bain​ highlighted the degrading nature of the acts and the highly exploitative nature of the relationship.

Defence lawyer Peter Foster​ said there was one previous conviction, but it was 16 years ago.

He also asked that no minimum non-parole period be imposed.