A section of Khandallah Rd closed following an early morning crash on Wednesday. (File photo)

A section of busy Wellington arterial route Khandallah Rd was closed early on Wednesday as a result of a crash and fallen powerlines.

Khandallah Rd was closed at Cockayne Rd to Lucknow Tce, police said.

No-one was reported to have been injured in the crash, which happened about 5am, but traffic management was in place while the powerlines were made safe.

The road had reopened as of 9am, a spokesperson for police confirmed.