Four dead, one critically hurt in horror spell of crashes on roads over weekend

Four people are dead after a horror period on NZ roads (File photo).

A horror spell on New Zealand roads this weekend has left four people dead, another with life-threatening injuries, and several seriously injured in five separate crashes.

Police were called to a vehicle spotted off the winding, gravel Totaranui Rd in the Abel Tasman National Park at the top of the South Island about 3pm on Saturday.

One person was found dead at the scene.

Emergency services were also called to the intersection of State Highway 10 and Inland Rd, Lake Ohia at the top of the North Island at 2.55am on Sunday. One person was found dead in the single-vehicle crash.

There was also a single vehicle crash on Park Ave, Ōhakune about 12.30am on Sunday.

One person, with critical injuries, was taken to hospital by helicopter. Another person had minor injuries. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

On Saturday, two people died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 26 in Te Aroha, Waikato.

Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision at 3.55am.

Police then confirmed a crash involving a motorcycle, at the intersection of Dowse Dr and Acacia Ave in Lower Hutt at 1.50pm on Sunday, left one person with serious injuries.

Ministry of Transport Te Manatū Waka figures show Aotearoa’s road toll for 2023 sat at 216 on Saturday.