Wellington raconteur, socialite and everything-man John McGrath dies

Chef to the royals, ski and dive instructor, author, lynchpin of Wellington hospitality, socialite, raconteur, and mayoral candidate John McGrath has died.

He was 59 and had planned a cocktail party with friends in Paris for his 60th birthday in November.

His close friend Myles Gazley confirmed McGrath died at 4.45am on Sunday in Wellington Hospital.

McGrath, feeling unwell, went to his doctor for a check-up in June and subsequent tests revealed lesions on his brain, liver, spine and lymph nodes.

Wellingtonians will remember McGrath as the 2007 mayoral candidate who pledged to put “the mojo back into the mayoralty”, or his association with various Wellington hospitality ventures such as Crazy Horse and Buena Vista Social Club. Or they may just remember him as a socialite and raconteur around town.

”The man was an absolute icon for the city,” Gazley said.

Supplied Former Wellington mayoral candidate John McGrath went to hospital in Abu Dhabi following his shock cancer diagnosis.

But recent years saw him taking on the world as a ski and Scuba instructor, or working on private yachts, in a life that saw him surrounded by the rich and famous.

He was most-recently working as the head chef for the Abu Dhabi royal family. It was the same family who made sure he got the best treatment available then paid for his medical flight back home to Wellington.

“He was treated the way he should have been treated,” Gazley said.

He last saw McGrath, who, for once, did not speak, in Wellington Hospital on Saturday.

Supplied John McGrath had been working as an executive chef for a wealthy Emirati family in Abu Dhabi for the past four years.

Wellington broadcaster Mark Sainsbury recently wrote in The Post about his friend.

“John Burnard McGrath restaurateur, party host, chef to the super rich, speaker, mayoral contender, lover, brother, Dom Post columnist, uncle, mate, loyal friend, skier, published author.

“Many of us might aspire to write a book but even with the talent to write one, our lives aren’t interesting enough to fill the pages. John has written 12. There’s room for more.”

His funeral is expected next weekend.