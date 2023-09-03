Gardener found kūmara grower whose death remains unexplained

The community gardens beside Tanera Park in Brooklyn, where a man's body was found on Thursday afternoon. Police tape remains over a gardening shed.

A fellow community gardener discovered a 78-year-old man whose body was found in what police describe as an unexplained death in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn.

The body was found in the area of community gardens in Tanera Park, a popular dog walking area between Aro Valley and Brooklyn, at 3.45pm on Thursday.

David Birrell, the chairperson of the gardens, only found out about the death on Sunday afternoon and said neither police nor the Wellington City Council had been in touch with him or other members of the gardens.

He knew it was an older man who had died so called two men he knew gardened there.

One said he had come across the body on Thursday, Birrell said.

He confirmed the man who died had been a long-time gardener, who had a large plot where he grew kūmara. He was usually at the gardens each morning from about 7am to midday, he said.

He did not know where the body was found but thought it was most likely near a shed, which still had police tape on it on Sunday.

Police on Saturday said the death was being treated as unexplained.They had spoken to some people in Tanera Park around the timem but appealed for anyone around there on Thursday afternoon to come forward.