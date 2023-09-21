Driver who killed pedestrian was drink-driving again just weeks later

The driver who killed a pedestrian on a central Wellington street was caught drink-driving again just weeks later.

Declan Curley, 37, an Irish national living in Wellington, died at the scene of the crash in Wellington’s bar district on February 12, 2022.

In the Wellington District Court on Monday Callum Alec Charles Wither, 23, of Wainuiomata, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing the death of Curley. A suppression order over one of the charges lapsed on Thursday.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess breath alcohol – 516 – that night, and just weeks later, on April 22, he was caught drink-driving again in the same area of Wellington with a level of 529.

A police summary said Wither held a restricted driving licence and should not have been driving between 10pm and 5am either alone or with passengers without having a suitable supervisor in the car.

On February 12, 2022, he had been drinking and had three friends in the car. One of his friends had already told him to hand over the car keys because of his intoxication.

Crossing Taranaki St to Dixon St about 3.30am he accelerated heavily and two passengers told him to slow down. Curley was hit while he crossed the road. He was thrown against a parked car and died at the scene, the summary said.

givealittle/supplied Irish national Declan Curley, 37, died after being struck by a vehicle on Dixon St. (File photo)

Dixon St has a 30kph speed limit and Wither was doing 56kph at the time of the crash, police said.

Wither told police that he thought the pedestrian had been pretending to cross in front of him.

On April 21, 2022, about 4am Wither had been drinking and was caught driving on Manners St, one street over from Dixon St. He told police he was driving to take friends home to Newtown.

Wither was remanded on bail with a date yet to be set for sentencing.

A Givealittle page set up to raise money for Curley’s family following his death raised more than $94,000.

“He leaves behind his heartbroken partner Sam and her daughter Mia who Declan loved and treated as his own. His loving parents Tommy and Rena, family and friends both in Ireland and New Zealand,” the page said.

Curley was described on the page as “a true gentleman” who was loved by many.

“He supported everyone and was crazy about sport, often staying up to ridiculous times in the morning in NZ to watch games. He is so sadly missed, he had such a wide circle of friends who will all remember him by his deep but witty voice and ability to light up any room.”