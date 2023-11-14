Jail sentence for the man who jumped from the Wellington motorway

A man who tried to avoid being caught by police jumped off the Wellington urban motorway after crashing his car into a truck.

Jumping off Wellington’s urban motorway to escape police did not have the intended effect for Anare Cilicewa​.

He ended up with injuries to one arm and was caught anyway.

The drama started in Customhouse Quay on April 3 when police signalled Anare Cilicewa to stop the car he was driving. He was an unlicenced driver at the time.

He didn’t stop and instead headed up onto the motorway where he drove into the back of a logging truck.

Wellington District Court judge Katie Elkin​ said on Tuesday that he left an injured passenger in the car and leapt from the motorway - dropping about 3m into concrete where he was caught by police.

Police searched the crashed car and found firearms and ammunition, cocaine, cannabis, scales and point bags.

The judge said Cilicewa had charges from Auckland of family violence. He had got into an online argument with the mother of his children in 2021 and threatened to turn her home into a war zone. He also said that she did not know how many times he had sat outside her house or thought of hurting her.

In a different relationship in 2022 he got into another argument where he began smashing windows, tried to force his way into a house saying he would smash and kill his partner and her brother.

Cilicewa had pleaded guilty to possession of 2.4 grams of cocaine for supply, dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to check for injury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of 67 grams of cannabis for supply, threatening behaviour, wilful damage and assault.

The judge said his offending was due to his drug and alcohol habits. He had been exposed to them for the first time when his family had moved from Fiji to New Zealand.

She said since he had been in custody he had become motivated to change his life by beginning to rehabilitate himself.

The judge said his victims in the family violence cases had been scared by the violence and frightened by his threats.

She jailed him for 16 and a half months and refused to give him home detention.

His lawyer Gary Turkington​ said Cilicewa had narrowly escaped more serious injury and showed how silly it was not to follow the rules.