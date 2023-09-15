Judge suppresses sportsman's name to protect others

A sportsman has already been acquitted of indecent assault charges and now has permanent name suppression.

A budding international sportsman found not guilty of indecently assaulting three women has kept name suppression to protect others involved.

Wellington District Court judge Peter Hobbs​ released his decision on Friday after a trial in August where the man was acquitted by a jury on six charges of indecent assault and on a charge of stupefying with intent to assault.

The Crown had said he had groped the women, kissed them against their will and given one a pill to stupefy her during a Christmas party all had attended.

The defence had told the jury the women had lied about what happened and were seeking to destroy him.

Judge Hobbs said there were other people involved during the case who had suffered after there had been publicity about it.

There had been social media posts about it at the time it happened in 2020.

“I think there is a real risk that the type of social media coverage that had occurred previously may be reignited, particularly amongst those who were involved,” the judge said.

He said that could cause undue hardship which was one of the grounds that permanent suppression could be sought under.

The judge granted the sportsman permanent name suppression to avoid identification of others whose names were already suppressed.