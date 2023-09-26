Seal on tracks cancelled Wellington train on Tuesday morning

A seal is on Wellington’s railway line in Ngauranga, halting the 11.30am train.

A stubborn seal was on the Ngauranga train tracks in Wellington on Tuesday morning.

Metlink advised customers that the 11.30am service Wellington to Upper Hut between Wellington and Petone had been cancelled.

The 11am trip on the same route was replaced and commuters were taken on a bus.

One person posted on the Traffic Updates – Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington Facebook page that the seal had been “safely removed” and the trains have continued.

”Not all trains are held up due to faults or downed trees. Who would've thought that this unlikely little fella had the power to stop a big machine?” she said with a picture of a seal.

Metlink removed its 11am alert.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz