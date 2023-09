A seal is on Wellington’s railway line in Ngauranga, halting the 11.30am train.

A stubborn seal is on the Ngauranga train tracks in Wellington on Tuesday morning.

Metlink advised its customers that the 11.30am service Wellington to Upper Hut between Wellington and Petone had been cancelled.

The 11am trip on the same route was replaced and commuters were taken on a bus.

