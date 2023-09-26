Sentence reduced for man who violated unconscious woman

Adam Tatterson taunted a woman with the videos he made of her being sexually violated. (File photo)

An appeal has led to a shorter jail term for a man who taunted a woman with videos he made of sexually violating her while she was unconscious.

In a decision issued on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal said the High Court judge in Wellington who sentenced Adam Christian Tatterson, 49, had started his sentencing calculation a year too high and did not give Tatterson enough credit for remorse.

Adjusting the sentence for those factors reduced the jail term from eight years, four months and three weeks, down to seven years and five months.

In August 2020, Tatterson had given the woman some GBL drug which she took voluntarily and then fell unconscious.

He took intimate videos of her, and of himself committing several sex offences on her, including with the handle and head of a baseball bat, the Court of Appeal said.

When she woke in the morning she collected up her things to leave and Tatterson punched and kicked her, the court said.

He anticipated where she would go, and followed her into a pedestrian tunnel where he showed her the videos he made, telling her, “I did all sorts while you were asleep”.

When police arrived at his house he tried to snap his phone in half.

The court said Tatterson pleaded guilty to charges including sexual violation, indecent assault, and making an objectionable publication.

Although the court reduced his sentence, the three judges rejected some of the points raised on his behalf, including “emphatically” rejecting a submission that the acts were less serious than they might otherwise have been because it appeared the woman had used implements on herself on other occasions.

The submission invoked a misconception that sexual offending was less serious when the victim had engaged in acts by consent at other times, the court said.

After Tatterson’s offending the woman was admitted to hospital due to a laceration to her genitalia, the Court of Appeal said.

Tatterson had delayed pleading guilty until the three strikes sentencing regime was repealed because the offending would have been a “third strike”, and would have resulted in a 20-year jail term.

The sentence imposed on Tatterson took account of him suffering extensive childhood trauma.