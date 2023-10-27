Michaela Leger still missing, nearly a week since entering Kāpiti Coast waters

A kayaker has not been seen since she entered the Kāpiti Coast water on Saturday

Police have released more details about the disappearance of Michaela Leger from the Kāpiti Coast.

Leger, from Ōtaki, has been missing since she was spotted heading out to sea in a kayak almost a week ago,.

It was originally alleged that Leger had stolen a two-person sit-on kayak from a property in Raumati, north of Wellington on Saturday.

“After making extensive enquiries, we now believe the kayak had only one seat and want to hear from anyone who saw a single-seater kayak in days since Saturday 21 October, but did not report it,” Detective senior sergeant Peter Middlemiss said.

A police spokespreson said the mix up occurred when witnesses incorrectly identified the kayak as a double, “the owner was able to clarify it was a single”.

Leger, 29, was carrying a white and pink bag, wearing a long-sleeved red top and grey track pants when she went into the water. In a picture taken by a member of the public, Leger also appeared to be wearing a life jacket.

An extensive search was taken by air, land and sea over the long weekend to find her and on Tuesday morning police confirmed a kayak paddle was found. They could not confirm if it was the paddle she was last seen with.

“Despite an extensive search by air, land and sea, we have not yet located Michaela or the yellow kayak she was in.”

Supplied At around 8pm on Saturday night a woman (pictured) allegedly stole a kayak from a Raumati property, north of Wellington, and was seen entering the water in the kayak.

A team of investigators are continuing to follow any leads that may help with locating Leger.

“We are concerned for her and are providing support to her whānau.”

There is no physical search currently happening and police said Leger’s family have been advised “that the matter is now with CIB”.

The search will be moved towards formal suspension, unless CIB enquiries reveal new information that substantiates a new search.

Police are reviewing and assessing search locations, and conducting background inquiries.

Guardians of the Kāpiti Marine Reserve chair Ben Knight said police had approached the group on Sunday to see if Leger had appeared on any of the cameras placed around Kāpiti Island, but she had not been spotted.

The conservation group had stationed high powered “webcam” surveillance cameras around the island to help catch illegal poachers who had been stealing marine life from the reserve.

Knight said the four cameras could be used for search and rescue. For police, the camera footage could be used to track the missing woman and see if she was either underwater, on the water, or on the island.

The two cameras placed between Kāpiti Island and Paraparaumu were placed at Tuteremoana, the highest point of the island, and Rangatira Point, which was where the DOC base is on the eastern side of the island.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The search continues for a missing women that was last seen heading out on the water on a kayak near Raumati.

Police have asked anyone along the coast to keep an eye out for a yellow kayak that looks out of place or abandoned.

“Police would like to thank our various search and rescue partners for their work so far to locate Michaela, including LandSar, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving NZ, the Department of Conservation, and the Royal New Zealand Airforce,” a police spokesperson said.