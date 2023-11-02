Killer driver thought of himself, not the woman he left to die, judge says

Megan Finlayson was killed in a hit-and-run outside Pomare train station in Lower Hutt in August.

Megan Finlayson’s​ family, friends and workmates have talked about the horror of thinking about how she died – broken on the side of the road - and how much they will miss her.

In a packed Wellington District Court they spoke in choked tones of never being able to see the kind-hearted warm woman who had – as her sister said – been ripped from them by Chad Reuben Arene Clark​ who ran her down in the street in August.

Groups came to the microphone in the court one at a time on Thursday to express their trauma to an audiovisual screen where Clark sat, his head mostly bowed, and listened.

Finlayson’s friends read a joint victim impact statement to the court outlining how they wanted to take life’s journey together – getting married, having children, growing old together.

“You brutally, violently killed her. You lack basic human respect and decency. You left her broken and abandoned on the side of the road.”

Workmates said the sun disappeared for them on August 1, and they felt like they would never get it back.

Finlayson’s family – her sister and parents – said they could not stop thinking about how she was sent flying through the air, into two parked cars, then left to die. They were consumed with grief.

The Post Chad Reuben Arene Clark - appearing by AVL for sentencing for dangerous driving causing death of Megan Finlayson, and failing to stop.

Clark had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop. He also had numerous other charges, including rioting, aggravated assault and setting fires during the Parliamentary occupation.

He had been on bail for several of those charges when he hit Finlayson.

Judge Ian Mill​ said along with those he had a charge of failing to stop when police were chasing him in April, possession of methamphetamine and Ecstasy, breach of a protection order and possession of two firearms, ammunition and a hatchet.

Finlayson had gone from her home in Stokes Valley to the Pomare train station park-and-ride car park on August 1, intending to take the train to work,

Just after 7am Clark was on Eastern Hutt Rd in a 70kph area, speeding up to an estimated 115kph to pass a line of vehicles in front of him.

However, he continued on the wrong side of the road as Finlayson crossed at an “unmarked courtesy crossing”, looking both ways before stepping out.

Police said Clark drove towards her without swerving or attempting to avoid her and hit her without any indication that he attempted to brake. He was travelling at an estimated speed of 96-102kph at the time.

Clark drove off leaving her severely injured.

It was impossible for him not to have seen her in an area that was well lit, with an unobstructed view, the police summary said.

After the crash with a badly damaged bonnet and windscreen obscuring his view, Clark continued driving aggressively, honking his car’s horn and overtaking vehicles, swerving between vehicles recklessly and narrowly missing oncoming traffic.

After the crash he took the licence plates off the car.

He told police he had been trying to overtake other vehicles that were going too slow, around 50kph, and he didn’t see anyone on the road.

He was later arrested in Palmerston North.

“You knew full well what you were doing and your thoughts were about yourself,” Judge Mill said.

It was not just a momentary lapse, it was a sustained period of driving that was inevitably going to end in tragedy.

“I would expect you to be sorry, you should be sorry, but there is nothing you can do to change it and to alleviate the pain of the family.”

He jailed Clark for five years and three months and disqualified him from driving for four years from 2025.

Stuff Judge Ian Mill told Chad Clark he knew exactly what he was doing when he fled from the scene of the hit-and-run.

Clark’s lawyer, Zachary Meehan,​ said he had taken full responsibility for what he did and wanted to express how remorseful he was for his actions and the panicked fleeing of the scene that made it worse.

Meehan said Clark did not seek forgiveness as he knew nothing he could do could save the damage that he did.

After the sentencing the family said in a statement:

“Megan was the most incredible daughter, sister, aunty, cousin, friend, and work colleague. Our lives have been shattered by the actions of Chad Clark. Megan did not deserve for her life to be cut short especially in such a horrific way. No amount of time behind bars will ever bring Megan back.

“We hope that we are able to find closure now that Clark has been sentenced. We continue our journey of healing and learning how to live each day without having Megan in our lives. We miss her smile and infectious laugh daily. Thank you to all the support we have received from our family and friends, police, and wider Hutt Valley community. The aroha which has been shown to our family has helped keep us afloat at this devastating time.”

The judge said the car had now been sold and, at the family’s request, the money from it would be donated to the Wellington Children’s Hospital in Finlayson’s name.